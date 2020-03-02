Peguis First Nation's hockey spirit catches country's attention in national broadcast

Red-and-black-clad fans packed an arena for Rogers Hometown Hockey this weekend in Manitoba's largest First Nation.

The weekend-long festival in Peguis First Nation was orchestrated by Rogers Digital Media. It has Sportsnet hosts travel across the country and present local hockey stories.

Farron Cochrane, who coaches hockey in Peguis and participated in the event, said it was important for the nation.

"It's a big memorable moment. I'll never forget them coming here to our community, and cheering."

Members from the First Nation and people from the surrounding area gathered inside and outside the Peguis Multiplex Centre for friendly competitions, entertainment, a barbecue and prizes during the weekend.

"It's means a whole lot to me. Not only to myself, but to our whole community," said Cochrane. "Hockey as a whole here is a big thing that our community enjoys."

Huge thank you to everyone at <a href="https://twitter.com/hometownhockey_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HometownHockey_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> for an amazing weekend in Peguis! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HometownHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HometownHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/a5itSc5Yzm">pic.twitter.com/a5itSc5Yzm</a> —@PeguisJuniors

Ron McLean hosted Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada from Peguis.

On Sunday, McLean and Tara Slone held a special NHL broadcast pre-game show from the community about 190 kilometres north of Winnipeg. The Stanley Cup and some NHL alumni were also on hand throughout the celebrations.

An outdoor viewing party witnessed the showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday evening.

Juno-award winning folk singer and songwriter William Prince, who is from Peguis, capped the weekend with an on-stage performance after the game.

"It was good for the youth and the elders," Cochrane said Sunday about the festival.

The First Nation received money to put toward its school cultural programs, and two multi-use sports nets to be installed in the community, thanks to grants through Rogers Hometown Hockey.

The Peguis school was awarded $15,000 for its land-based education program, which helps language retention and promotes traditional knowledge and values from living off the land.

Hockey heritage

Cochrane's story is one example of the vibrancy of hockey in Peguis.

He has coached the Peguis Juniors team, which he previously played for, in the Keystone Junior Hockey League since 1995.

"It's a passion that was sent to me from my dad. He loved it, and passed it on to me, and I just enjoy it... it keeps me going."

He has six boys growing up in Peguis, and he has coached them all.

In 2007, fire destroyed the old local arena and devastated the community. "It was a huge blow," Cochrane said.

But Peguis First Nation has bounced back.

A new multiplex has become a central gathering place for the community of about 10,000 people of mostly Ojibway and Cree descent.

The facility has a rink, dressing rooms, canteens, a shop for team merchandise, a Zamboni, a track and a weight room.

"It's a place that our community really enjoys to be, you know, gathering there, cheering on our young hockey kids growing up there and moving on."