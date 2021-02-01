RCMP ask for help finding driver in hit-and-run that killed Peguis First Nation man 1 year ago

RCMP are still looking for the driver in a hit-and-run in the Peguis First Nation that killed a 52-year-old father last year.

Albert Bradley Flett died on Feb. 1, 2020 after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on West Road at about 6 p.m.

Police believe Flett was hit by an all-terrain vehicle while walking just a short distance behind his friends.

His friends, who heard the collision but didn't see it, administered first aid and called 911, but Flett was pronounced dead shortly after, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP did not release his name at the time of the collision, but identified him in a news release Monday and asked for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

"Brad loved to travel and embraced the traditional way of life. He was kind and gentle and would give the shirt off his back if someone else was in need. He was a loving father to his son Philip, and we all miss him dearly," said Brad's sister Rose in the RCMP news release.

RCMP say they have interviewed dozens of people, reviewed video surveillance and followed up on every tip, but have still been unable to identify who was driving the vehicle that struck Flett.

His sister Rose is holding a memorial walk on Peguis First Nation in his memory.

"We don't want Brad to be forgotten and will continue to bring attention to his death until we get answers," she said.

"Someone knows something. Please, if you have any information, call police."