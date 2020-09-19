2 arrested in Peguis First Nation cocaine bust, RCMP say

A man and a woman from Peguis First Nation were arrested on Friday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

The arrests came after Mounties from Fisher Branch searched a house in the community and found a "large sum" of cash, 90 grams of cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

The man, 35, and the woman, 57, were both released and the investigation continues.

The pair are scheduled to appear in Peguis court on Dec. 15, the release said.