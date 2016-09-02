Peggo upgrades could shorten waits for transit riders, city says
On-board fare readers, machines that load cash onto cards slated for improvements
Transit riders may start to notice improvements to the Peggo card system as early as this summer, the City of Winnipeg says.
Starting later this June, Winnipeg is rolling out new tablet-based systems to Shoppers Drug Mart stores, 7-Elevens and other merchants that load fares and monthly passes onto Peggo cards for Winnipeg Transit users.
The new tablets have already been tested at 14 participating merchants and, so far, the new system hugely improves on the old system, says Kirk Cumming, manager of information systems for Winnipeg Transit.
Currently users can wait several minutes for their transit cards to recharge.
Riders can expect improvements to the tap system on buses later this year as well.
Cumming expects an upgrade to the software on buses could shave a full second off tap lag times. As of last month, the contractor, Garival, was still testing the upgrade.
A range of issues has delayed efforts to fully complete the new automated fare system, Kirk says.
Coun. Scott Gillingham, chair of the finance committee, says he is glad to see progress, while acknowledging it's been slow going — Peggo was supposed to be fully operational in 2017.
"It is important that that system work very well," he said. "It's about customer service and providing a level of customers service do expect and should expect."
The city now expects to have the Peggo system finished during the fourth quarter of 2019.
