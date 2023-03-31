Some pediatric surgeries may be postponed as pediatric ICU faces strain: Shared Health

Re-emerging levels of respiratory illness have caused increased patient numbers at the HSC Children's pediatric intensive care unit over the last week, and some non-urgent procedures may be postponed, Shared Health says.

On Thursday morning, there were 17 pediatric patients in the intensive care unit, and a considerable number of which were already experiencing health issues that were aggravated by respiratory illness. The unit's normal baseline is nine, Shared Health said in a Thursday media release.

The release said patient volumes at the children's emergency department are stable but more children with flu-like symptoms have been recorded coming in over the last two weeks, going from a low of 22 in mid-March to 47 on Wednesday.

A variety of respiratory illnesses are spreading through the community and have contributed to the increased level of patients in the pediatric intensive care unit, according to Shared Health.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in the neonatal intensive care unit was at 51 on Thursday morning, which is slightly above the unit's normal baseline capacity of 50.

Ten staff are being temporarily reassigned to the pediatric intensive care unit to deal with the increased level of patients, the release said.

Some staff are being pulled from the pediatric surgical and recovery units, which means non-urgent procedures may be postponed due to the reassignments, Shared Health said.

Families of patients impacted by the postponements will be contacted, they said, and all urgent and life-threatening surgeries will go unhindered.

Families can protect their children from respiratory illnesses by limiting their contact with people exhibiting cold-like symptoms, washing their hands frequently and staying up to date on vaccinations, Shared Health said.

Patient volumes increased last month

While overall wait times at emergency and urgent care centres were stable in February, Shared Health said daily patient volumes in the province went up.

The daily average of patients seeking care was 750 last month, which is an increase from 730.4 in January, according to a separate Thursday news release.

The average length of stay for patients in emergency or urgent care units to be transferred to an inpatient unit went down to 21.77 hours last month, which is an improvement from 22.5 hours in January, the release said.

The overall number of people who left without being seen went down last month, from 13 per cent in January to 12.1 per cent in February, according to Shared Health. It also decreased at the HSC emergency department, from 25 per cent in January to 23.4 per cent last month.

Shared Health is reminding Manitobans to continue to call 911 in case of an emergency, and said the sickest and most injured patients will remain their priority.