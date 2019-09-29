Skip to Main Content
2 pedestrians in hospital after being hit by vehicle on Portage
Two pedestrians are in hospital -- one in critical condition -- after being hit by a vehicle near Grace Hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound Portage Avenue near Sturgeon Street is closed to traffic as police investigate

Winnipeg police say two people are in hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Const. Rob Carver told CBC News police were called to the scene around 6 a.m.

He said both victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, but one person's condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The driver stayed at the scene and wasn't injured, Carver said.

Carver said Portage Avenue at Sturgeon Road is closed to traffic as police investigate. Crews are advising drivers to avoid the area.

It's not known how long the stretch of road will be closed, but Carver estimates most of the day.

