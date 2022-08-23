Woman dies after being hit by car in downtown Winnipeg

A woman hit by a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg on the weekend has died.

The woman, in her 30s, was hit after stepping onto the road at Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service said.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died, police said in the Monday news release.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with police.

No information has been provided about whether charges are being considered.

Anyone with any information about the collision is urged to call the police service traffic division at 204-986-7085.

