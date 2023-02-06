Content
Manitoba

22-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in northern Manitoba

One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in northern Manitoba.

Incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, say Cross Lake RCMP

RCMP badge
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle struck her on Pimicikamak Cree Nation early Sunday morning. (RCMP)

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was struck by a vehicle on Sipiseek Road on Pimicikamak Cree Nation around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from Cross Lake RCMP. 

The woman, who was from the community about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was taken to a nursing station for medical care, but she died of her injuries, the release said.

The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.

