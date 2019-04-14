Pedestrian killed in Peguis First Nation

A Peguis First Nation woman was struck by a truck and killed while walking along Highway 224, RCMP say.

Fisher Branch officers were called about the accident around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A Peguis woman, 46, was driving south when she struck the pedestrian, 42, who was walking on the highway through the First Nation about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg, police said in a news release.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: