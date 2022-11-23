Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Westwood neighbourhood, rushed to hospital

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in Westwood.

Winnipeg police were called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to a crosswalk at Westwood Drive and McBey Avenue, about a block south of Portage Avenue.

Police tape and traffic cones have been put up around the area of the crosswalk and a section of the road has been blocked.

No information has been made available about the person who was hit or if any charges are pending.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

More news from CBC Manitoba: