Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in North End

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Friday evening.

In a news release on Saturday morning, Winnipeg police said officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street around 9:40 p.m.

A vehicle going south on McGregor Street hit the pedestrian as the driver tried to make a left turn onto Selkirk Avenue, the release said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Late Friday evening, police cars blocked off part of one of the streets on either side of a dark-coloured pickup truck.

The driver is not currently facing any charges, the release said.