RCMP investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian south of Berens River

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a road outside a northern Manitoba community.

According to a news release, Berens River RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the all-weather road, also known as the Rice River Road, south of Berens River at about 3:15 a.m. on Monday. Berens River is approximately 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The 35-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation was on the roadway when she was struck by the southbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene, according to Mounties.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old female from Selkirk, was not physically injured.

RCMP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

