Construction worker in Winnipeg hospital after being struck by car, police say

Police are reminding drivers to be careful in construction zones after a construction worker was hit by a vehicle at a roundabout in Winnipeg's Heritage Park neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sturgeon Road and Murray Park Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said the construction worker was working as a flag person when he was struck by a vehicle travelling through the roundabout.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but his status was later updated to stable. The driver remained at the scene.

The traffic division of Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the incident.

Police are asking drivers to be careful when driving around construction projects. Workers are often near or on roadways as they work.