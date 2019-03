Community members sounded the alarm nearly three years ago about pedestrian safety at the crosswalk where a four-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle this week, according to a community advocate who works in the area.

"We had already heard that there were near misses and vehicles weren't waiting," said DorotaBlumczynska, executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba.

"They would barely [have] pressed the button and vehicles would be racing behind them."

Galila and her mother, Genet, were struck while crossing the at the intersection of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Genet remains in hospital.

"We're very focused on mom's recovery and we also need to continue to sort of make sure that [dad] has strength, too," Blumczynska said.

The family is originally from Eritrea, but spent a decade living in refugee camps in Israel and other countries before finally moving to Winnipeg last month.

IRCOM was helping them settle into Canadian life, and taking on the responsibility of teaching them how to correctly navigate the streets of Winnipeg.

"Part of what [our staff] do is talk about neighbourhood safety and help families use things like crosswalks," Blumczynska said.

"My colleagues said they had practised that very crosswalk the Friday before … so there's a lot of profound sadness."

Ongoing concerns

Worries surrounding that particular crosswalk on Isabel were something which kept coming up in conversations with residents since IRCOM moved into the area in fall of 2016, according to Blumczynska.

"We hold regular community meetings and the [pedestrian] safety concerns have been brought up every time," she said.

Despite the concerns, Blumczynska was unable to lobby support from city to make changes through a letter they sent in 2017, which has weighed on her mind ever since.

"I have moments where I feel terribly, terribly guilty because I do wonder if I should have fought harder or argued more or provided the evidence that seems to be [worded correctly]," said Blumczynska.

"I don't particularly feel hopeful when I hear the words, you know, that 'we'll need to look at a policy change,'" she said.

A memorial sits at a crosswalk at the intersection of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue in Winnipeg on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A four-year-old girl and her mother were struck by a car in the crosswalk on March 18. The girl later died from her injuries. (Warren Kay/CBC)

At the end of the day, Blumczynska said it's her job to to speak to the community, and she feels somewhat responsible for changes not being made to the intersection.

"I'm going to continue to have to answer to our community if nothing is done," she said.

Blumczynska said she's frustrated decisions have been made by someone unattached to the community, while the voices of people who navigate the intersection daily seem to have been ignored.

"Someone made a decision — who doesn't have the lived experience of trying to navigate that street as a pedestrian — on behalf of drivers," said Blumczynska.

Changes needed

The area has a handful of high-traffic destinations, including Dufferin School, a community centre and restaurants.

Blumczyska doesn't mince words when it comes what changes need to be made.

"We want to see a signal light on Isabel and Alexander because there are 200 children in the school. There are many young families and many children crossing across four lanes of very fast traffic," she said.

"We need either raised crosswalks, a signal light and we need a reduced speed limit and we need a lot of ticketing and more ticketing until everybody gets the point."

She said these changes need to happen immediately, or the amount of traffic going down Isabel needs to be rerouted.

"I just I can't imagine that in a suburban development filled with homes where people expect children to be present that anybody would be going at these speeds and disregarding things like crosswalks that ensure the safety of pedestrians but it happens here because it's taken for granted," she said.

Mourning together

Many of Blumczynska's colleagues and staff are Eritrean, making the loss doubly hurtful to deal with.

"When good things happen, we celebrate together, when terrible things happen we equally grieve and mourn together," she said.

On Friday evening, members of the community will be gathering at the crosswalk where the accident happened for a vigil at 6 p.m.

The vigil is an attempt to help the community begin the healing process, said Blumczynska.

"There is anger, and that anger has a place, it is very fair. We do deserve far better."