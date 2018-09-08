Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian mall experiment starts in Winnipeg's Exchange District

Pedestrian mall experiment starts in Winnipeg's Exchange District

A new pilot project is being launched in the Exchange District to see if people will embrace the idea of pedestrian-only streets in Winnipeg.

Part of Albert Street to be closed off to traffic on Saturday afternoons this September

Sarah Petz · CBC News ·
Starting this Saturday, one block of Albert Street between McDermot and Bannatyne avenues will be closed to traffic. It's part of an experiment to see if Winnipeggers will embrace the idea of pedestrian malls. (Submitted by Chris Stanton )

A new pilot project is being launched in the Exchange District to see if Winnipeggers will embrace the idea of pedestrian-only streets.

For every Saturday in September, one block of Albert Street between McDermot and Bannatyne avenues will be closed to traffic, creating a pedestrian mall.

The experiment is an initiative of the Exchange District Business Improvement Zone, after the city approached the organization to conduct it.

David Pensato, the executive director of the BIZ, said the idea has been floated for decades.

The plan is to just try different things and see if it's something people enjoy, he said.

Exchange District BIZ executive director David Pensato said businesses on Albert Street will be invited to come out onto the street, while the organization will also be setting up furniture and games for passersby. (Submitted by Chris Stanton )

"We're not programming it like an event, because we do want it be an honest experiment of what the conditions would be like if the street was for pedestrians," he said.

"We're not trying to compete with any of the businesses on the streets around there. What we're doing is we're inviting the businesses that are on Albert to come out onto the street."

The area will be closed off to cars from noon to 5 p.m., with furniture, buskers and games set up for people to enjoy.

With files from Stephen Ripley 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us