Woman, 32, dies after being hit by semi in western Manitoba

A 32-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a semi truck on Monday evening, and the driver of the truck has been charged, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service says.

Police from the Waywayseecappo detachment were called about the collision around 7:30 p.m. Monday. They found the pedestrian unresponsive on Highway 45, southeast of Russell, Man., according to a Tuesday news release.

Police did CPR until paramedics from Russell arrived and took the woman to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man from Russell, initially left the scene of the collision, but later returned. He was then arrested and charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

The man was released until his court appearance.

Manitoba First Nations police and RCMP are investigating further.

