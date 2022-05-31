Winnipeg police identify woman killed in hit-and-run collision

Police have identified the woman who died two weeks ago following a hit-and-run collision near a central Winnipeg intersection.

Grace Blackhawk, 54, was badly injured when she was found lying on Henry Avenue, south of Higgins Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on May 17, police said.

She was rushed to hospital but died.

Police are still trying to identify the driver in the fatal collision.

They would like to speak to motorists who may have been in the area where the collision happened between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 17.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's traffic division at 204-986-7085 or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.