Pedestrian killed walking on highway in Fisher River, Man.: RCMP

A 30-year-old man from Fisher River is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while walking on the highway Friday night.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a member of the community was driving northbound on Provincial Road 224 and hit the man. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane.

Mounties said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and called police immediately. They don't believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Friday night was a deadly evening on Manitoba roads. A 69-year-old driver from the RM of Armstrong died after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver that evening on Highway 17, about six kilometres west of Teulon.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old for impaired driving causing death in that crash. He's still in hospital with his own serious but non-life threatening injuries.

