Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Winnipeg

A 29-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in north Winnipeg on Wednesday evening, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Murray Avenue and Lyra Gate — near McPhillips Street and just south of the Perimeter Highway — around 9 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

The driver of the vehicle was identified at the scene and has spoken to investigators, though the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

