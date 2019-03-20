Pedestrian in critical condition after collision on Osborne Street

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near Osborne Street at Morley Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Southbound Osborne is closed at Morley. Northbound Osborne at Bartlet Avenue is also closed.

No word yet on what led to the crash. Winnipeg police are on scene investigating.

Police have closed off Osborne Street southbound at Morley Avenue and northbound at Bartlet Avenue. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A pedestrian was hit on Osborne Street near Morley Avenue and Bartlet Avenue on Wednesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.