Pedestrian in critical condition after collision on Osborne Street
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near Osborne Street at Morley Avenue.
A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near Osborne Street at Morley Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Southbound Osborne is closed at Morley. Northbound Osborne at Bartlet Avenue is also closed.
No word yet on what led to the crash. Winnipeg police are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.