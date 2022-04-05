Pedestrian hit, section of Lagimodiere Boulevard shut down in Winnipeg

A stretch of Lagimodiere Boulevard is blocked to traffic after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Lagimodiere and Maginot Street around 6:30 a.m.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was hit.

Traffic is blocked on southbound Lagimodiere from Marion Street to Maginot and is expected to stay that way for many hours, Winnipeg police said in a Twitter post.