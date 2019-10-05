Pedestrian dead after being struck by SUV in RM of Tache

A 63-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV while walking in the rural municipality of Tache, Man., on Friday evening, RCMP say.

Mounties from Steinbach were called to the intersection of Highway 12 and Road 52 north shortly after 8 p.m.

RCMP determined an SUV, which was driven by a 34-year-old man from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne, was travelling southbound on Highway 12 when it struck the 63-year-old man from Tache, who was walking northbound in the southbound lane.

The driver stopped and immediately called 911, RCMP said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Steinbach RCMP and forensic collision reconstructionists are investigating.