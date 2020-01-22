Man hit by car near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car near a Winnipeg high school.

Police were called just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to Ness Avenue and Thompson Drive, in front of Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

The intersection has been closed to traffic in both directions, and Ness is closed between Moray and Harcourt streets.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said it is unclear how long investigators will be on scene. Cadets will be directing traffic in the area in the meantime.