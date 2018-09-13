Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian rushed to hospital, St. Anne's closed after crash in South St. Vital
A pedestrian was hit and sent to hospital in critical condition this morning near St. Anne's Road and Aldgate Road.

St. Anne's closed from Perimeter Highway to Aldgate Road, police say

Police have closed multiple lanes of Aldgate Road at St. Anne's Road after a crash Thursday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

St. Anne's Road is closed from the Perimeter Highway to Aldgate, Winnipeg police said in a tweet.

Northbound lanes of Aldgate are also closed, police tweeted.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. and is very serious, police said.

The driver and witnesses remained at the scene.

Witnesses wait for police to arrive at a crash scene on Aldgate Road in South St. Vital early Thursday. (Julienne Rwagasore/Radio-Canada)
