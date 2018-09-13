Pedestrian rushed to hospital, St. Anne's closed after crash in South St. Vital

A pedestrian was hit and sent to hospital in critical condition this morning near St. Anne's Road and Aldgate Road.

St. Anne's Road is closed from the Perimeter Highway to Aldgate, Winnipeg police said in a tweet.

Northbound St Annes Rd closed from the Perimeter Hwy to Aldgate Rd as officers continue to investigate a serious motor vehicle collision. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

Northbound lanes of Aldgate are also closed, police tweeted.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. and is very serious, police said.

The driver and witnesses remained at the scene.