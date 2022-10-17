Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Winnipeg's Portage Avenue

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Portage and Berry Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver did not stay at the scene.

No information has been released on the age or sex of the person who died.

The eastbound lanes of Portage, for a couple of blocks in the area, were closed for about six hours as police investigated.

It's the second pedestrian fatality in a week in the city.

A 78-year-old man died after being hit the previous Sunday evening, Oct. 9, on Osborne Street near Bartlet Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle in that crash — a woman in her 80s — stayed at the scene and met with officers.

