Woman hit by SUV, then pickup truck on Winnipeg roadway

Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old woman sent to hospital in critical condition on Thursday was hit by two vehicles — an SUV and a pickup truck — and just missed being hit by a third.

The woman was struck by one vehicle just before 7 a.m. Thursday, near St. Anne's Road and Aldgate Road, and then the other just a second or two later, Winnipeg Police Service spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said Friday.

"The first vehicle struck her and the [driver of the] vehicle behind didn't realize that it had struck somebody, only noted that the first vehicle had swerved. [He] continued and also struck the female."

The drivers of those two vehicles stayed at the scene and have been co-operating with police, Skrabek said.

But investigators are also asking other people who saw the collisions to come forward.

"Several vehicles were in the area at the time of the incident. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who can provide further information," said Skrabek.

"Notably, investigators believe the occupants of a white pickup truck may have seen or narrowly missed the victim just prior to the collision and would like to speak with them."

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).