Winnipeg police seek driver who hit pedestrian at Arlington and Notre Dame

Winnipeg police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was walking her dog in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 when she was hit.

The vehicle, described as possibly a grey or gold-coloured car, was last seen heading west on Notre Dame.

The car is believed to have damage to its driver's-side door.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about the collision or the driver is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.

