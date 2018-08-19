Pedestrian hit by vehicle at McPhillips and Jarvis: police

Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police have closed down the intersection of McPhillips Avenue and Jarvis Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. 

Intersection closed while police investigate

CBC News ·
Winnipeg Police have closed down an intersection along McPhillips Avenue after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday. (CBC)

The intersection is expected to be closed in all directions until approximately 6 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

They are not releasing any further information at this time. 

