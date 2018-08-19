New
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at McPhillips and Jarvis: police
Winnipeg police have closed down the intersection of McPhillips Avenue and Jarvis Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Intersection closed while police investigate
Winnipeg police have closed down the intersection of McPhillips Avenue and Jarvis Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The intersection is expected to be closed in all directions until approximately 6 p.m.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
They are not releasing any further information at this time.