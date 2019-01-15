Pedestrian hit by car, section of Henderson Highway blocked

A crash between a car and pedestrian has closed off a stretch of Henderson Highway in Winnipeg.

One person was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, said police, who did not have the age or gender of the victim.

The southbound lanes of Henderson have been blocked at Springfield Road since the crash, which happened before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police expect it to remain that way for several hours.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

The southbound lanes of Henderson have been blocked at Springfield Road since the crash. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: