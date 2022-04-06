Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lagimodiere Boulevard has died, police say

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning has died, police say.

The man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street around 6:30 a.m.

He later died from his injuries, police said Wednesday morning.

Traffic was blocked along southbound Lagimodiere from Marion Street to Maginot for five hours as police investigated. The road reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle has spoken with investigators, police said, but they did not say whether any charges are pending.

The investigation continues and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.