Man dies after being hit by SUV while walking on dark stretch of highway

A 50-year-old man from Selkirk is dead after being hit by an SUV early Monday along a dark section of highway north of Winnipeg.

RCMP were called around 12:10 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 75 N. in the rural municipality of Rockwood, about 13 kilometres north of the city.

When officers arrived, the man was lying on the road and pronounced dead.

An SUV heading south hit the man, who was walking partially on the road in the median lane, RCMP said in a news release. There are no lights at that portion of the highway, police said.

The 45-year-old man driving the SUV and a female passenger were not injured.

The investigation continues with the assistance of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

No further information is available at this time.

