Boy, 13, hit by car on Henderson Highway
Good Samaritans showed up to help officers direct traffic moments after collision
A 13-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in unstable condition Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on Henderson Highway.
The boy was hit just after noon in the northbound lanes of Henderson at Mossdale Avenue, in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.
All three northbound lanes were blocked to traffic for about an hour but have since been reopened. The condition of the boy has improved as well, according to police spokesman Const. Rob Carver, who said it appears the 13-year-old is going to be OK.
Charges against the driver are not likely, he added.
Carver wanted to publicly thank two Good Samaritans who showed up and helped police direct traffic in the area. He said officers just happened to come across the collision moments after it happened.
Before additional police support could get there, two men pulled up and helped the officers bring some order to the traffic chaos.
Our officers were at the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Henderson & Mossdale this afternoon. A big thanks to the 2 guys who assisted our officers and directed traffic. 👏🏽👍🏽 (pedestrian is OK!)—@wpgpolice
