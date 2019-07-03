Pedestrian killed after by collision southeast of Winnipeg
A 42-year-old man died after being hit by a car late Tuesday night southeast of Winnipeg.
The man was walking on Highway 207, near the community of Dufresne, when the collision happened around 11 p.m., RCMP said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit him was being driven by a 17-year-old boy.
RCMP said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, although the investigation continues.
No charges have yet been laid.
