Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Bunibonibee Cree Nation

A 41-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle while walking outside a business in Bunibonibee Cree Nation on Tuesday evening, said RCMP in a Friday news release.

The vehicle was leaving the business around 8 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian, according to police.

The man was taken to the nursing station in the community, 577 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were uninjured.

Oxford House RCMP are still investigating.