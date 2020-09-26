Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in downtown Winnipeg
No update on person's condition Saturday morning, police say
A person was taken to hospital overnight after being hit by a car in downtown Winnipeg, police say.
No update was given on the person's condition Saturday morning by an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office, which handles media requests when its public information office is closed.
A white car with a damaged front end was towed from the median on Portage Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Earlier Saturday morning, yellow evidence markers sat on top of the car and on the ground around it.
About five police cars were seen blocking off part of Portage Avenue from Vaughan Street to Balmoral Street. A section of Memorial Boulevard between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue was also closed.
The area reopened to traffic after 8 a.m.
