Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Balmoral Street

One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle at Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue in Winnipeg early Wednesday morning.

Police were still at the scene just after 8 a.m.

They've been there since about 2:30 this morning, and are expected to be there for at least a few more hours, a spokesperson said.

Police placed markers next to next to items lying in the road. (Sam Samson/CBC )

Police had put markers next to what looked like items of clothing that were lying in the road behind police tape.

The intersection will be closed to traffic in both directions as police investigate.