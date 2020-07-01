Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Balmoral Street
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle at Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Police have been on scene since 2:30 a.m. Wednesday
Police were still at the scene just after 8 a.m.
They've been there since about 2:30 this morning, and are expected to be there for at least a few more hours, a spokesperson said.
Police had put markers next to what looked like items of clothing that were lying in the road behind police tape.
The intersection will be closed to traffic in both directions as police investigate.