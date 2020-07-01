Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Balmoral Street
Manitoba·New

Police have been on scene since 2:30 a.m. Wednesday

CBC News ·
Police have taped off a stretch of Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue as they investigate a collision where a pedestrian was hit. (Sam Samson/CBC )

One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle at Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue in Winnipeg early Wednesday morning.

Police were still at the scene just after 8 a.m. 

They've been there since about 2:30 this morning, and are expected to be there for at least a few more hours, a spokesperson said. 

Police placed markers next to next to items lying in the road. (Sam Samson/CBC )

Police had put markers next to what looked like items of clothing that were lying in the road behind police tape. 

The intersection will be closed to traffic in both directions as police investigate.

A stretch of Balmoral Street is taped off and closed to traffic as police continue to investigate the collision Wednesday morning. (Sam Samson/CBC )
