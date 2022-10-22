1 person taken to hospital after hit and run in St. Boniface

A woman is in hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was struck in the intersection of Marion and Archibald streets at approximately 3 p.m., and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, with serious injuries.

Her condition was later upgraded to stable, police said in an update on Saturday morning.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, police said.

Officers had the scene of collision blocked off late Friday night, but said it was reopened just after 10:15 p.m.

The traffic unit continues to investigate, and asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

