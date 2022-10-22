Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

1 person taken to hospital after hit and run in St. Boniface

A person was struck in the intersection of Marion and Archibald street at approximately 3 p.m., and taken to hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, say Winnipeg police.

Winnipeg police say pedestrian had serious injuries, condition later upgraded to stable

Cars drive by an intersection blocked off with orange traffic cones at night, where a police officer in a bright yellow jacket stands.
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service traffic unit investigate following a hit and run involving a pedestrian at the corner of Archibald and Marion streets on Friday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A woman is in hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was struck in the intersection of Marion and Archibald streets at approximately 3 p.m., and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, with serious injuries.

Her condition was later upgraded to stable, police said in an update on Saturday morning.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, police said.

Officers had the scene of collision blocked off late Friday night, but said it was reopened just after 10:15 p.m.

The traffic unit continues to investigate, and asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

