Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Health Sciences Centre

A 37-year-old woman, rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, has died.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday on William Avenue, near the Health Sciences Centre.

William was closed for several hours as police investigated.

There is no word if charges are pending against the driver, who stayed at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

