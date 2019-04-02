Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian hit in Garden City mall parking lot has died

The serious collision with a pedestrian at the Garden City Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon was fatal, police said Tuesday morning.

Crash happened Monday afternoon

Winnipeg police are expected to release more information about a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the Garden City Shopping Centre Parking lot later Tuesday. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

The crash happened in the mall parking lot near the former Sears location before 4 p.m.

A truck was parked nearby on Monday. 

The former Sears location is under construction, and construction materials and vehicles were in the parking lot. 

Police are expected to release more information about the collision later Tuesday morning.

