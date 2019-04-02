Pedestrian hit in Garden City mall parking lot has died

The serious collision with a pedestrian at the Garden City Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon was fatal, police said Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the mall parking lot near the former Sears location before 4 p.m.

A truck was parked nearby on Monday.

The former Sears location is under construction, and construction materials and vehicles were in the parking lot.

Police are at the scene of a serious pedestrian/vehicle collision in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre. We apologize for disruptions in the area. There are no public road closures at this time. —@wpgpolice

Police are expected to release more information about the collision later Tuesday morning.