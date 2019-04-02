Pedestrian hit in Garden City mall parking lot has died
The serious collision with a pedestrian at the Garden City Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon was fatal, police said Tuesday morning.
Crash happened Monday afternoon
The crash happened in the mall parking lot near the former Sears location before 4 p.m.
A truck was parked nearby on Monday.
The former Sears location is under construction, and construction materials and vehicles were in the parking lot.
Police are at the scene of a serious pedestrian/vehicle collision in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre. We apologize for disruptions in the area. There are no public road closures at this time.—@wpgpolice
Police are expected to release more information about the collision later Tuesday morning.