Pedestrian struck in Garden City mall parking lot: police
Police are investigating a "serious" collision with a pedestrian at Garden City Shopping Centre.
It happened in the parking lot near the former Sears location before 4 p.m.
Police are at the scene of a serious pedestrian/vehicle collision in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre. We apologize for disruptions in the area. There are no public road closures at this time.—@wpgpolice
The former Sears location is under construction, and there are construction materials and vehicles in the parking lot.
A truck is also parked near the scene of the incident.
More to come.