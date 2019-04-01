Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck in Garden City mall parking lot: police
Police are investigating a "serious" collision with a pedestrian at Garden City Shopping Centre. 
Winnipeg police are investigating a "serious" collision involving a pedestrian in the Garden City Shopping Centre Parking lot. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

It happened in the parking lot near the former Sears location before 4 p.m. 

The former Sears location is under construction, and there are construction materials and vehicles in the parking lot. 
Winnipeg police officers beside a truck parked outside of a construction zone at Garden City Shopping Centre. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

A truck is also parked near the scene of the incident.

More to come.

