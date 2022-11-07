Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in St. Boniface

A man in his 50s died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in St. Boniface.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to Dumoulin Street between Taché Avenue and St. Joseph Street.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a man in his 20s, stayed at the scene and met with officers.

The investigation continues and anyone with information or who might have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

