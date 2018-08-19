Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 59, police say

RCMP say a 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles early Sunday morning.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a report of a body found along Highway 59, near Provincial Road 304, in the RM of St. Clements at about 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the man, from Selkirk, had been out for a walk on the highway and that he was struck by multiple vehicles before a witness pulled over and called 911.

Highway 59 was closed from Highway 12 to Beaconia for several hours Sunday morning due to the incident.

Selkirk RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and might have seen something to come forward and call 204-482-1222.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, texting "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or visiting www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

