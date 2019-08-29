Woman, 71, dies after being hit by vehicle in Winnipeg

A 71-year-old woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Winnipeg.

Emergency crews rushed to McPhillips Street, near Mountain Avenue, just after 9 p.m. The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

Investigators are looking for possible witnesses and urge anyone with information to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

