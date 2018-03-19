Almost half of people killed on Manitoba's roads this year have been pedestrians: MPI

Nearly half of all road fatalities in Manitoba this year have involved pedestrians, according to new figures released by the province's Crown insurer.

Out of 14 people killed on Manitoba roads in the first four months of 2019, six were pedestrians, Manitoba Public Insurance says.

That includes the death of four-year-old Galila Habtegergish, who was struck by a car in a crosswalk at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue on March 18.

Just two days later, a 41-year-old man was struck at the intersection of Osborne Street and Morley Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

"Pedestrians can be particularly vulnerable since they don't have a ton of steel protecting them like occupants within a vehicle," said Satvir Jatana, vice-president for communications with MPI.

On average, about 12 pedestrians are killed and about 130 are injured every year in Manitoba, MPI says.