Pedestrian dead after hit and run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP

A 75-year-old southern Manitoba man has died after he was hit by a car on Highway 59 in Scanterbury on Thursday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

The Scanterbury man was walking north on the right-side shoulder when a car hit him from behind, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:40 p.m., but the driver had left. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the driver was in burgundy Ford Fusion, with a model year between 2007 and 2012, based on debris they found at the scene. A forensic collision reconstructionist and Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate the collision.

In a statement Friday, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation — whose main reserve contains the community of Scanterbury — said the man was headed to work when he was hit.

The First Nation is calling on the provincial government to implement a reduced speed limit, proper lighting, and crosswalks for pedestrians in the area of Scanterbury, which sits just off Highway 59.

"We are calling on Manitoba, in this time of reconciliation, to immediately make the necessary changes so that this does not happen again," Allen Hocaluk, a Brokenhead Ojibway Nation councillor, said in the statement.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

