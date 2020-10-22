Pedestrian hit by taxi on Disraeli Freeway, critically injured

A person crossing a busy Winnipeg street was hit by a taxi and rushed to hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night.

Police said the pedestrian was hit in the northbound lanes of Disraeli Freeway, near Henry Avenue, around 8 p.m.

The taxi driver remained at the scene, which was blocked for a few hours by police tape and cruisers with their lights flashing. Traffic heading toward the Disraeli Bridge was rerouted during that time.

No information was released on the age or gender of the pedestrian.

Police do not expect any charges to be laid against the taxi driver.

