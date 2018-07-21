Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

A female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after being hit by a car at the University of Manitoba.

Winnipeg police say emergency personnel arrived at the scene on Chancellor Matheson Road between Pembina Highway and University Crescent at about 10:20 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was a woman in her 20s. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Members of the Winnipeg police traffic division continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: