Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Cavalier Drive

A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on Cavalier Drive north of Ness Avenue Thursday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Smashed windshield, large dent visible on hood of car involved in crash

The front windshield of this blue car was smashed on the passenger side and a dent is visible on its hood after a crash with a pedestrian on Cavalier Drive Thursday afternoon. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Large dents and a smashed windshield were visible on a blue car stopped in the middle of a residential block on Cavalier that was cordoned off after the crash at about 4:20 p.m.

The area was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened.

Winnipeg police said the man suffered upper body injuries and is in stable condition.

