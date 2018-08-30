Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Cavalier Drive

A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on Cavalier Drive north of Ness Avenue Thursday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Large dents and a smashed windshield were visible on a blue car stopped in the middle of a residential block on Cavalier that was cordoned off after the crash at about 4:20 p.m.

The area was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened.

Winnipeg police said the man suffered upper body injuries and is in stable condition.

