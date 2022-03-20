Pedestrian hit by car in south Winnipeg airlifted to hospital in critical condition

A Winnipeg man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Saturday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the city's South Pointe West neighbourhood.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision on Berry Hill Road, between Skyline and Highbank drives, at about 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition by STARS Air Ambulance with the help of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. He remains in hospital.

The man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

Officers with the traffic division continue to investigate. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

More from CBC Manitoba: