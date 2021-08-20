Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District

A pedestrian was hit Friday by a vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District, police say.

Person who was hit in stable condition after collision near intersection of Main and Market

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police were asking people to avoid the area of Main Street and Market Avenue as they investigated a collision involving a pedestrian late Friday afternoon. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A pedestrian was hit Friday by a vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District, police say.

Police said in a Tweet posted around 6 p.m. they were responding to a collision near the intersection of Main Street and Market Avenue. 

The person who was hit is in stable condition, police said via Twitter. 

Officers had cleared the scene by about 6:20 p.m.

Police are expected to release more information Saturday. 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now