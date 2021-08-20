Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District
A pedestrian was hit Friday by a vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District, police say.
Person who was hit in stable condition after collision near intersection of Main and Market
Police said in a Tweet posted around 6 p.m. they were responding to a collision near the intersection of Main Street and Market Avenue.
The person who was hit is in stable condition, police said via Twitter.
Officers had cleared the scene by about 6:20 p.m.
Police are expected to release more information Saturday.